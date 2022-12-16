Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.35. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 68,183 shares.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.30 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDNGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

