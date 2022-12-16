Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.15

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.35. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 68,183 shares.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.30 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

