ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENGGY. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

