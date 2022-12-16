Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.41. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 155,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

