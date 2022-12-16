Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,571. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

