Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $108.93 million and $995,322.26 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00019659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $903.86 or 0.05365115 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00488592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.09 or 0.28949310 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

