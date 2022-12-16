Enigma Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $63,781.05 and $84,307.09 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

