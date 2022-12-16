Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 15,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $314.06 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 321.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 110.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enphase Energy

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.