Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Buys $23,984.00 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Mary Jane King acquired 800 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $23,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $427.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

