Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Shares Down 14.3%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 77,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 133,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$9.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.12.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

Further Reading

