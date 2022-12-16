EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.38. 43,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,570,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

