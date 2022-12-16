EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 4.8%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 43,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,570,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

