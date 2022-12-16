Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $811.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $754.83.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Equinix stock opened at $691.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $613.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.88.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.