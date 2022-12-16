Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $48,405,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

EQNR opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

