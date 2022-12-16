Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,427 shares during the quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.11% of Exela Technologies worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XELA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 209.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 145.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ XELA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 804,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,292. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Exela Technologies Profile

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $264.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.