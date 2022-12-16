Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $27,038,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,046,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

