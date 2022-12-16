Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 44,477 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its holdings in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,477 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.36% of AIkido Pharma worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,139. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

