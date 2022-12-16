Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 67,819 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,819 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up 0.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.28% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,963. The stock has a market cap of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,265,199.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 596,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

