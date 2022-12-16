Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Trims Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,300 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up approximately 1.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.13% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.4 %

DNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 406,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,311,223. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 102,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $172,963.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,213,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,471,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,102,332 shares of company stock worth $20,420,327. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

