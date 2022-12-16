ERC20 Market Cap Tops $8.75 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $359.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013189 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00236786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00832822 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

