Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $84.42 million and $835,299.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,676.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00400932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00837569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00095802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00609716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00274962 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,550,641 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

