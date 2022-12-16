Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 30.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded down 0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 749,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,243. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of 0.49 and a 52 week high of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.88.
About Eskay Mining
