Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Update

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 24.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 1,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,981. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

