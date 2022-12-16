ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Down 0.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.
