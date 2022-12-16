Euler Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00023135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $38.69 million and $1.22 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $905.33 or 0.05381412 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00491315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.32 or 0.29110387 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

