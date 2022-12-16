Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Euronav by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Euronav Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.