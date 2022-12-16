Everdome (DOME) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $55.70 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05293454 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.78 or 0.29044194 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

