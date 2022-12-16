EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.09

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 12513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

EVgo Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

