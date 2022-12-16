EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EVN Stock Performance

Shares of EVNVY remained flat at $3.49 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. EVN has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on EVN from €27.00 ($28.42) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

