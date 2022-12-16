Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $44.61

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.61, but opened at $51.78. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 82,213 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

