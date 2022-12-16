Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Update

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 19,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

