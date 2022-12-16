Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.