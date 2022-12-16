Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 415.7 days.
EXETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
EXETF remained flat at $4.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
