Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 576,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 415.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXETF remained flat at $4.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

About Extendicare

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

