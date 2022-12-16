Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $149.06

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.06 and last traded at $150.73, with a volume of 11032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

