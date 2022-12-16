F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,659 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in F.N.B. by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

