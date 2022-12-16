Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $136.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $2,654,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

