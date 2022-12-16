Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 244 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $598.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.74. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $638.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.