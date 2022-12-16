Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Farmers Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Farmers Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

