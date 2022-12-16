Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $65.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.31.

FATE stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,430 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

