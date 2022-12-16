Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $65.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.31.
Fate Therapeutics Price Performance
FATE stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.