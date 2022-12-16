Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 6,538 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 6,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,770.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fathom Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $5.59 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $95.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

