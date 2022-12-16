Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Scott N. Flanders Purchases 6,538 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 6,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,770.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fathom Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $5.59 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $95.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Fathom had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
