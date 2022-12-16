FC Advisory LLC Has $12.05 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 287,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,998,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

