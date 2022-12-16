FC Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $92.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

