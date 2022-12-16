FC Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

