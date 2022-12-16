FC Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $53.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

