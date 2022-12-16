FC Advisory LLC Purchases 9,955 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.75 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

