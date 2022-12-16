Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.0 days.

Shares of Fearless Films stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Fearless Films has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

