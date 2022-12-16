Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

