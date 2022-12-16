Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
Ferrellgas Partners stock remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
