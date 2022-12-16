Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $75.35 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $75.35 million and $35.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00075648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022695 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

