Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0901 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $67.26 million and $35.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

