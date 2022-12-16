Fetch.ai Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and approximately $39.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022372 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

