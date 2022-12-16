Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Fibra UNO Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Fibra UNO

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

