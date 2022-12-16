Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Fibra UNO Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.25.
About Fibra UNO
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra UNO (FBASF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.